Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2006
All Hooked Up

A franchisee finds her calling selling cell phones.

Good Genes

Banking on biotech, this innovator sees a cleaner future in enzymes.

Got Laid Off? Buy a Franchise

Getting laid off may feel like an unhappy ending, but it could be where your franchise story begins.

Starting a Business

Starting a Nonprofit Business

If you have a passion for a cause, starting a nonprofit could be for you.
Carol Tice | 9 min read
Small-Business Answer Book

Get the answers to your crucial business questions in the last of our three-part series.
Chris Penttila | 12 min read
Leadership

Getting Back to Your Company's Roots

Do your problems stem from a lost company mission?
3 min read
Tap Your Talent

To help boost your business, focus on what you do best.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Real Smart

Your academic experience doesn't have to be all about the grade.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Avoid Scams on eBay

Use eBay's security measures to avoid falling prey to online scams.
Janelle Elms | 3 min read
On Par

Keeping startup costs low put this golf aficionado in the green.
James Park | 1 min read
Rival Revival

Making money off university rivalries.
Jada Cash | 2 min read
Cure Couture

To lessen the pain of a family tragedy, one woman dressed up her crutches and found a fashionable calling.
Jada Cash | 2 min read
