A Breakthrough Medical Technology Is Nearing FDA Review. And a $5B Market.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There’s a moment when a medical breakthrough stops being an idea and starts becoming a real solution. TriAgenics’ Zero3 TBA treatment is approaching that moment.

For decades, wisdom tooth removal has meant surgery, anesthesia, recovery time, and unexpected bills. For dentists, it means referring patients to oral surgeons, losing both control of care and revenue.

Despite how common this procedure is, the standard of care hasn’t changed. And that’s created a need for disruption in a market worth nearly $5 billion annually.

TriAgenics is pioneering a new approach to wisdom teeth care. Instead of removing wisdom teeth after they become a problem, the company aims to prevent these troublesome teeth entirely.

The company’s Zero3 TBA is a patented, minimally invasive treatment designed to stop wisdom teeth from ever forming. The procedure takes about one minute and can be performed by general dentists without surgery, the company says.

Providing Zero3 treatment could give dental offices a new revenue stream. A general dentist performing just 10 procedures per month could add as much as $300,000 in annual revenue, the company says. Zero3 is preventive care. Anyone between 6-12 years old is a potential candidate for treatment.

Now, TriAgenics says it is approaching a critical milestone. The company is preparing to move through FDA review. This is the next step toward bringing their treatment to market, and a rare opportunity for investors to own shares of a company at this pivotal stage.

Why investors are paying attention

The wisdom tooth removal and care market is estimated at ~$5B annually, with 5 million patients undergoing procedures each year.

TriAgenics is led by a proven team, including leaders from IBM and Align Technology.

The procedure allows general dentists to retain care and significantly increase revenue by $300,000.

A one-minute treatment with no surgical extraction can address safety and recovery concerns for patients and parents.

TriAgenics says it holds 37 patents on this technology, protecting them from upstart competitors.

TriAgenics is currently opening its doors for everyday investors as they advance toward FDA review.

On top of that, early investors can earn up to 13% bonus stock in the company. But early investment bonuses expire on February 3.

Invest in TriAgenics and claim your bonus stock while this opportunity lasts.

This is a paid advertisement for TriAgenics’ Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.triagenics.com/