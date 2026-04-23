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Key Takeaways Debt-based financing forces companies to have strong fundamentals (strong margins, customer retention, real cash flow), while equity can mask inefficiency.

Equity may feel safer, but once equity is raised, expectations escalate, growth becomes a narrative you must defend, and the company stops being purely yours.

If a business can’t support modest debt, that’s valuable data. It exposes issues — like revenue concentration, high churn or weak pricing — early.

Companies that build under the constraint of debt make better operational decisions that compound over time.

There’s a strange thing happening in boardrooms right now.

If you tell people you’re raising equity, they nod in approval. If you tell people you’re raising debt, they sit up straight in their chairs.

Somewhere along the line, we started to equate leverage with aggressiveness and dilution with prudence.

That’s just wrong.

After years of operating businesses, executing acquisitions and working alongside lenders and LPs, I have come to understand a rather simple reality:

Debt doesn’t make you aggressive; it makes you honest.

And honesty hurts.

The real risk isn’t debt. It’s a fantasy.

When money was cheap, equity felt harmless. Raise a round, hire fast, grow into the valuation. If things slip, raise again.

That era trained a generation of founders to think dilution was neutral. It isn’t. It’s permanent.

Debt, on the other hand, demands performance. If you’re using cash-flow-based lending, you don’t get funded because your deck is compelling. You get funded because your numbers work.

That discipline changes behavior.

You look harder at margins. You care about customer retention. You stop calling unprofitable growth “strategy.”

Debt doesn’t kill companies. Weak fundamentals do. Debt just exposes them faster.

I’d rather be forced to be good

There’s a reason disciplined private equity firms don’t start with maximum leverage. They underwrite downside first. They model cash flows conservatively. They assume friction.

Why?

Because operational improvement drives returns, not financial gymnastics. There’s plenty of research on what actually drives private equity returns, and it rarely comes down to “we borrowed more than everyone else.”

It comes down to execution.

And execution is easier when capital isn’t hiding your mistakes.

Equity feels safe, until it isn’t

Equity-first strategies sound founder-friendly. No monthly obligations. No covenants. No pressure.

But pressure doesn’t disappear. It just changes shape.

Once equity is raised, the clock starts ticking. Expectations escalate. Growth becomes a narrative you must defend. The company stops being purely yours, not just economically, but strategically.

I’ve seen companies raise capital to accelerate, only to discover they had simply accelerated inefficiency. More hiring. More burn. More complexity.

When markets tighten, the same founders who avoided debt suddenly wish they had structured discipline earlier.

Debt works best when you don’t desperately need it.

Debt is a filter

Not every company should take on leverage. That’s exactly why it’s useful.

If modest debt feels impossible, that’s data. Maybe revenue is too concentrated. Maybe churn is higher than you admit internally. Maybe pricing isn’t strong enough to support the model.

Leverage forces those conversations early.

The same applies in acquisitions. When structuring leveraged buyouts, conservative underwriting reveals whether value creation is operational or just optimistic.

Debt doesn’t create risk. It measures it.

Constraint builds better operators

Capital abundance makes people sloppy. It’s human nature.

Constraint sharpens thinking. You hire slower. You price more confidently. You build systems before scaling chaos.

I’ve never seen discipline destroy a business. I’ve seen excess flexibility do it many times.

There’s a difference between optionality and avoidance. Debt-first thinking eliminates avoidance.

This isn’t about being conservative

Some people hear “debt-first” and think it means small thinking.

It doesn’t. It means sequencing capital intelligently.

Equity absolutely has its place, especially in deep tech, long R&D cycles or businesses where short-term cash flow is intentionally sacrificed for breakthrough innovation.

But using equity because it feels emotionally safer? That’s not a strategy. That’s comfort.

And comfort rarely builds enduring companies.

The CEO’s job is capital discipline

As CEOs, we’re not paid to chase growth at any cost. We’re paid to allocate capital responsibly.

Every dollar introduced into a company changes behavior.

Debt says: Perform.

Equity often says: Prove the story.

I prefer performance.

A business that can support structured leverage is a business that understands itself. That understanding compounds over time.

The market is resetting expectations

We’re no longer in an environment where capital forgives inefficiency.

Companies that prioritized cash flow and structured leverage thoughtfully now have flexibility. They can refinance. They can acquire. They can wait.

Those who relied purely on equity are renegotiating reality.

Discipline rarely feels exciting in the moment. It feels slow. Sometimes restrictive. But over a cycle, discipline wins.

Aggressive companies burn bright. Disciplined companies endure.

Debt-first isn’t about bravado. It’s about believing your fundamentals are strong enough to withstand scrutiny.

And in this market, scrutiny is coming whether you invite it or not.

You might as well be ready for it.