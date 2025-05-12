Get a Lifetime of AI-Powered Stock Picks and Personalized Guidance for $68.99 Personal recommendations, risk analysis, and easy portfolio tools.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

A stock market crash has sent share prices tumbling, and while panic is in the air, savvy investors see a golden opportunity. You might be thinking the same yourself, even if you'd be a first-time investor. The problem? Gambling your hard-earned dollars.

But don't let that scare you—this rare opportunity could be your chance to make a huge profit once the market picks back up. All you need to do is learn how to pick stocks, and Sterling Stock Picker can assist you with a low, one-time payment. You could change your financial future for just $68.99 (reg. $486).

How picking stocks works with this app

Most people don't even know where to begin with stock investing: Google? The Apple Stocks app? Sterling Stock Picker helps you discover stocks that align with your financial goals, starting with a five-minute questionnaire.

Then, use the beginner-friendly stock picker to find profitable stocks. Compared to other tools or blindly searching the web, the idea behind using this app is that these options are recommended to you based on your values, investment preferences, and risk tolerance.

You may also use Finley AI, Sterling Stock Picker's chatbot, as a personal finance coach. Powered by Open AI, you might ask it anything about the stock market, risk assessment, or simply the steps of how to invest your first dollar.

At any time, you can view your investment portfolio. Once you're more experienced investing, you may look at the data and calculations to make even smarter decisions—or consult Finley AI for more advice.

Get a Sterling Stocker Picker lifetime subscription for $68.99 (reg. $486).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Was the Toxic Boss I Swore I'd Never Be — Here are 4 Confessions from My Leadership Recovery

Lots has been written about working for and dealing with a toxic boss. But have you ever considered whether that boss might be you?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Life Hacks

AI Isn't Just Changing How We Work — It's Changing How We Learn

AI agents are opening doors to education that just a few years ago would have been unthinkable. Here's how.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

President Donald Trump Announces China Trade Deal, Though One Loophole Stays Closed

The de minimis provision (and how it affects cheap purchases from Temu and Shein) was not mentioned in the deal.

By Erin Davis
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Klarna Is Hiring Customer Service Agents After AI Couldn't Cut It on Calls, According to the Company's CEO

Klarna released an AI chatbot and implemented an AI-induced hiring freeze last year.

By Sherin Shibu