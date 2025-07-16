Where you live can make or break the bank when it comes to monthly spending money.

One-third of Americans (33%) say they couldn't cover bills for even one month if they lost their income, and 47% cite the cost of living as their biggest obstacle to saving, according to a recent survey from Yahoo Finance and Marist Poll.

Every state's living wage is at least $82,000 a year, and in 26 states, a family of four must earn at least $100,000 annually to be considered "financially secure" — or $150,000 if they're in Hawaii, Massachusetts, California and New York, per GOBankingRates data.

Related: People Under 25 Have the Best Chance at Building Wealth in This U.S. State — and the Worst in These 2 Others

Naturally, many people feel they don't have much money left over once they contribute to essential costs and savings accounts.

A new study from online lender CashNetUSA explores exactly how much disposable income Americans have in every state annually — and comes with a calculator for you to determine your own and see how it compares.

Related: Young People Earning More Than $200,000 a Year Are Fleeing 1 U.S. State — and Flocking to 2 Others

Use the 50/30/20 budget calculator here to figure out how much monthly after-tax income you can spend on "wants" versus "needs" and "savings":