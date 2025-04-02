Just $32.99 for federal and state filing with H&R Block — an easy switch for solopreneurs who use TurboTax or Quicken.

A recent study reported that up to one-third of Americans wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to file their taxes. If you're a solopreneur who wears every hat in your business, that could be you.

With April 15 just around the corner, that final-hour scramble can lead to costly mistakes or missed deductions. That's where H&R Block tax software can help you by bundling your state and federal tax returns.

This year, you can get the 2024 edition with federal and state filing support for just $32.99 (reg. $59.99) when you apply coupon code FILEEASY at checkout. Designed with independent professionals in mind, H&R Block's intuitive interface walks you through every step, helping you maximize deductions from home office expenses, investments, and more.

One of the biggest advantages of H&R Block is how easy it is to switch from other tax services. Just drag and drop last year's return, even if you used TurboTax or Quicken, into H&R Block, and it does the rest. You'll get access to more than 13,000 tax help articles, plus in-person audit support at no extra cost. It's downloadable software, too, so you can save your work, revisit it later, and file it on your own time.

For solopreneurs filing as individuals, this bundle offers a low-stress way to ensure nothing gets missed—and helps ensure you're not leaving money on the table.

Why this deal is worth it

You have to file your taxes, so why not do it as inexpensively as possible? This H&R Block bundle gives you both for just $32.99 when you use FILEEASY, making it one of the most cost-effective tax options. You're not just saving money but also time and stress with step-by-step guidance, real-time refund tracking, and easy imports from other platforms. This is a simple way to check taxes off your list without overspending.

Use code FILEEASY to get H&R Block Deluxe + State 2024 for $32.99 today and finish filing fast—before the April 15 deadline sneaks up.

