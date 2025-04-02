Less Than Two Weeks 'Til Tax Day: Get H&R Block for 45% off and Keep More of Your Refund Just $32.99 for federal and state filing with H&R Block — an easy switch for solopreneurs who use TurboTax or Quicken.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

A recent study reported that up to one-third of Americans wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to file their taxes. If you're a solopreneur who wears every hat in your business, that could be you.

With April 15 just around the corner, that final-hour scramble can lead to costly mistakes or missed deductions. That's where H&R Block tax software can help you by bundling your state and federal tax returns.

This year, you can get the 2024 edition with federal and state filing support for just $32.99 (reg. $59.99) when you apply coupon code FILEEASY at checkout. Designed with independent professionals in mind, H&R Block's intuitive interface walks you through every step, helping you maximize deductions from home office expenses, investments, and more.

One of the biggest advantages of H&R Block is how easy it is to switch from other tax services. Just drag and drop last year's return, even if you used TurboTax or Quicken, into H&R Block, and it does the rest. You'll get access to more than 13,000 tax help articles, plus in-person audit support at no extra cost. It's downloadable software, too, so you can save your work, revisit it later, and file it on your own time.

For solopreneurs filing as individuals, this bundle offers a low-stress way to ensure nothing gets missed—and helps ensure you're not leaving money on the table.

Why this deal is worth it

You have to file your taxes, so why not do it as inexpensively as possible? This H&R Block bundle gives you both for just $32.99 when you use FILEEASY, making it one of the most cost-effective tax options. You're not just saving money but also time and stress with step-by-step guidance, real-time refund tracking, and easy imports from other platforms. This is a simple way to check taxes off your list without overspending.

Use code FILEEASY to get H&R Block Deluxe + State 2024 for $32.99 today and finish filing fast—before the April 15 deadline sneaks up.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 for Windows/Mac [Online Code] - $32.99

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 54-Year-Old's Juicy Side Hustle — Which She Calls a 'Literal ATM' — Pulls Up to $50,000 a Month and Was Profitable Within 1 Week

In 2013, Shannon Houchin wanted to start a real business — "something that mattered."

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Leadership

This Is the Sleep Routine That Keeps Top CEOs at Peak Performance

Success isn't just about strategy and execution — quality sleep fuels energy, decision-making and emotional stability. These six simple sleep habits will help you perform at your best every day.

By Wilson Luna
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'My Brain Thrives on Variety': His Side Hustle Inspired By 'The 4-Hour Workweek' Led to $600,000 in 16 Months

Mark Hellweg, 42, knows what it takes to start a business "with a fraction of the capital."

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Better Negotiation Position': Barbara Corcoran Says to Keep These 2 Things in Mind When Asking for a Raise at Work

Corcoran once oversaw a staff of 700 brokers. Here's how she'd negotiate a raise.

By Sherin Shibu