Key Takeaways The world’s boldest investors are chasing yield, culture and controlled chaos in private markets and alternative assets.

Public markets are crowded, and the edge now lives in the shadows — private credit deals, cultural assets, digital rails and tangible scarcity.

If you’re still playing the stock-and-bond shuffle, you’re late to the after-party. The smartest money is already moving off the public grid into private credit, infrastructure, collectibles and cultural assets that make both life and portfolios interesting.

Even Gary Vaynerchuk is saying it out loud. “We’re living in a fractioned media landscape,” he told a packed room at the Clover x Shark Tank Summit. “The big mistake we’re making is not taking advantage of where the attention actually is.”

Attention is the new alpha — and right now, it’s living in the private markets.

1. Private credit is the new crypto — but with cash flow

Crypto taught a generation to question institutions. Private credit taught them how to profit from that skepticism.

With banks retreating under regulation, private lenders are earning double-digit yields funding middle-market businesses, real estate projects and asset-backed loans. Platforms like Yieldstreet and iCapital have turned what used to be a hedge-fund game into something accredited investors can actually access.

It’s boring in all the right ways: predictable income, real collateral and none of the meme-coin mood swings. The next time someone says “blockchain,” think “balance sheet.”

2. Infrastructure and energy bottlenecks: Power is the new real estate

Forget flipping houses — today’s moguls are flipping megawatts.

AI’s insatiable hunger for power has turned data centers, transmission lines and battery storage into the hottest assets on Earth. Investing here isn’t glamorous, but it’s grounded. You’re literally funding the backbone of the digital economy.

According to BlackRock’s 2025 Global Outlook, themes centered around rebuilding the physical economy — such as infrastructure, manufacturing and homebuilding — are “better poised to benefit as they sit at the intersection of policy tailwinds and structural change.”

BlackRock’s Private Markets Outlook also projects private markets expanding from roughly $13 trillion today to more than $20 trillion by 2030, with infrastructure highlighted as a top-performing sector.

In short, infrastructure is having its moment. BlackRock even forecasts that infrastructure returns will outpace equities through the decade. Stability, yield and relevance? That’s a sexy combo.

3. Crypto didn’t die. It got classy.

The hype wave may have crashed, but serious capital never left. Under the surface, investors are building positions in tokenized assets, DeFi credit lines and real-world-asset (RWA) platforms that turn everything from real estate to royalties into tradable tokens.

Think of it as blockchain’s grown-up phase. Smart investors aren’t gambling on meme coins — they’re using crypto rails to buy things that actually exist. That’s how speculation evolves into infrastructure.

4. The passion portfolio: From whiskey to wearables

Wealth is getting personal. Investors are building “passion portfolios” filled with assets they can touch, taste and tell stories about — barrels of bourbon, vintage sneakers, rare art, even signed guitars.

Platforms like CaskX, Vint and Rally fractionalize everything from fine wine to Ferraris. Returns can range from 8-20% a year, and the bragging rights are priceless.

As Poppi founder Allison Ellsworth told the Clover X audience, “Take 20% more risk.” It’s a mantra that applies as much to investing as it does to entrepreneurship. Because when attention is currency, owning the cool stuff pays twice — once in returns and again in relevance.

5. Pre-IPO plays and secondary markets: Getting in before the bell

While everyone else complains about IPO droughts, private investors are quietly buying pre-IPO shares in late-stage giants like Stripe and SpaceX through Linqto, Hiive and EquityZen.

This is the new insider game — legal, transparent and lucrative if you time it right. You’re betting on growth before CNBC ever utters the ticker symbol.

6. Farmland, water rights and other earthly hedges

In a world of virtual everything, the oldest assets are suddenly the hottest.

Farmland and water rights are pulling in investors who want sustainability with yield. Platforms like AcreTrader and FarmTogether turn literal dirt into defensible wealth. When climate volatility meets population growth, soil becomes the ultimate scarce commodity.

It’s slow, patient and profoundly unsexy — until you see the returns.

7. What the Sharks know

At the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, Barbara Corcoran reminded the crowd why intuition still matters in business: “Fun is good for business. Always hire happy people.” That spirit of optimism and playfulness now defines a new generation of investors — creative, curious and unafraid to color outside the lines.

On the same stage, Kevin O’Leary put it more bluntly: “You can either buy the package or send your kids to college.”

The message was clear: Safe is expensive; smart risk buys freedom.

8. The new rule of wealth: Weird is the new diversified

We’re past the era of passive portfolios. The modern investor is part economist, part tastemaker, part rebel — curating wealth the way others curate brands. They’re not just chasing returns; they’re chasing relevance. In 2025, attention has become its own form of currency, and scarcity is the new status symbol.

As Vaynerchuk told the audience at the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, “Everyone in this room is one post away from things being different.”

The same logic applies to investing: replace post with position — and you’ve got the new investment thesis.

Public markets are crowded. The edge now lives in the shadows — private credit deals, cultural assets, digital rails and tangible scarcity. Crypto made investors fearless. Private markets will make them wise. Because the best investments don’t just make money; they make stories.