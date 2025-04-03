Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For the most part, business runs on connections. But tracking down the right email address shouldn't take hours of digging. This is the mindset behind Reachfast, a streamlined B2B lead generation platform that helps you find direct business emails of more than 385 million professionals worldwide.

How, you ask? By simply using just their LinkedIn URLs. And the best part is you can now score lifetime access for only $49.99, a fraction of its regular price.

If you're in sales, recruiting, or business development, this tool could seriously accelerate your workflow. Whether you're targeting a CTO in Toronto or a CMO in Singapore, Reachfast works across 190+ countries and all major industries.

Simply paste a LinkedIn URL—or upload a CSV file—and get verified business email addresses in less than five minutes, the company says. The Chrome extension even lets you grab emails while browsing LinkedIn, no copy-pasting required.

Every email you get is triple-verified, so you're not just throwing messages into the void, the company says. Plus, your subscription comes with 1,000 email credits per month, giving you a consistent pipeline of fresh contacts. It should be mentioned that there is no phone number search, but if you're focused on email outreach, this tool has everything you need to scale.

Need to build lists quickly? Reachfast's bulk upload feature lets you handle lead generation at scale. This feature can be ideal for growing businesses or solo pros who are juggling multiple clients.

Whether you're working from a WeWork, your kitchen table, or a high-rise corner office, Reachfast gives you the edge to grow in the most efficient way. No bloat, no fluff—just fast, reliable results.

What makes this deal worth it

Lifetime access to Reachfast is a rare find at just $49.99. This platform simplifies one of the most time-consuming parts of B2B outreach—finding the right email. With triple verification, a Chrome extension for real-time results, and support for LinkedIn URLs and CSV uploads, it's powerful, practical, and affordable. If your business depends on talking to the right people, Reachfast delivers—no subscription required, no recurring costs. Just pure lead-gen power for life.

Don't miss out on getting a lifetime of Reachfast for just $49.99 (reg. $720) while you still can.

