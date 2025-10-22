AI Can Now Help Entrepreneurs Grow a Following on TikTok

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TikTok has more than 1 billion active users and generates more engagement than any other social platform. If you’re an entrepreneur who is trying to reach new audiences, TikTok is essential. The challenge is cutting through the noise and actually getting your content seen. That’s where AI-powered social media analytics come in, and fortunately, a lifetime subscription to TikTokWizard Pro Plan is currently available for only $59.99, 79% off the regular $287.70 price.

How business owners can use TikTok

TikTokWizard gives you everything you need to grow your TikTok presence strategically. The AI TikTok Coach provides personalized guidance on what to post, when to post and how to grow. It’s like having a TikTok mentor in your pocket. You’ll get real-time analytics that show exactly what’s working and what isn’t, so you can adjust your strategy based on actual data instead of guesswork.

The AI Script & Caption Writer creates scroll-stopping content instantly, saving you hours every week. The Smart Content Planner lets you organize and schedule your posting strategy so you’re not scrambling for ideas at the last minute. Best of all, the Engagement Booster gives you proven tactics to increase comments, likes, and shares, which directly impacts your visibility on the platform.

For entrepreneurs managing multiple accounts or working with a team, the Team Workspace Management feature allows you to assign roles and collaborate effortlessly. You can manage everything from one centralized TikTok management dashboard without having to jump between multiple different tools or losing track of what’s been posted.

Grab a lifetime subscription to the TikTokWizard Pro Plan while it’s on sale for just $59.99.

TikTokWizard Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

