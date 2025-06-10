AI Tools So Good, You'll Think You Hired a Team Design, write, edit, and build—faster and smarter.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're building a business in 2025, there's one thing you can't afford to waste: time. Whether you're bootstrapping a startup, managing a side hustle, or running a growing team, AI Magicx is here to help you look professional, work smarter, and actually enjoy the creative process. Right now, you can grab lifetime access to the Rune Plan for just $59.97 (down from $972).

Think of AI Magicx as your all-in-one creative team, minus the hiring headaches and wasted time waiting for replies. Need a logo that doesn't look like a stock image? Done. Want blog posts, product descriptions, or even pitch decks written in minutes? Easy. Trying to boost user interaction without coding a chatbot from scratch? It's built-in.

This isn't just a gimmicky AI assistant—it's a full-fledged creative suite. Entrepreneurs and small-business owners can build stronger brand identities, generate real-time marketing copy, edit documents, generate artwork, and even translate or summarize PDFs with ease. You're no longer just "wearing all the hats"—you're delegating them to a machine that doesn't sleep, eat, or need time off.

It's also reassuring to know that AI Magicx continually updates its feature set on a weekly basis. That means your tools evolve right along with your business.

If your goal is to do more with less and still look like a pro while doing it, this lifetime deal is a no-brainer. The only thing it can't do? Take a coffee break for you.

Get lifetime access to the AI Magicx Rune Plan for just $59.97 (down from $972) when you order through July 20.

AI Magicx: Lifetime Subscription (Rune Plan)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

