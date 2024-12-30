Big Tech, Small Price—Get a MacBook Air for $230

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travel doesn't have to mean lugging around a heavy laptop or worrying about damaging your primary machine. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" is a lightweight powerhouse that's perfect for working on the go. With a sleek design, robust specs, and unbeatable portability, it's your ultimate companion for meetings, presentations, or catching up on emails from the airport lounge.

Powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this MacBook Air is built to handle multitasking with ease. The 128GB SSD offers ample storage for your important files, while the 12-hour battery life ensures you stay productive all day long without hunting for an outlet. Whether you're creating presentations, crunching numbers, or streaming during downtime, this laptop delivers seamless performance.

Every professional knows the importance of a reliable backup system. This refurbished MacBook Air is an excellent secondary device for home offices or team presentations. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities make file sharing and cloud access a breeze, and the 1440x900 resolution display ensures that your work looks sharp, even on the go.

Don't let the word refurbished hold you back—this MacBook Air is grade-A refurbished, meaning it's in near-mint condition with minimal to no cosmetic imperfections. You'll enjoy the same stellar performance and premium design as a brand-new model but at a fraction of the price.

For just $229.97, you get an Apple device with free shipping—a steal compared to its $999 original price. It's not just affordable; it's dependable, portable, and stylish, making it an excellent addition to your tech lineup.

Whether you're jet-setting for work or need a secure backup computer, this refurbished 2017 MacBook Air delivers on all fronts. Lightweight, fast, and durable, it's the perfect tool to keep you connected and productive wherever life takes you.

So why wait? Make 2025 your most productive year yet with a refurbished MacBook Air that fits your needs and budget.

Get the near-mint Apple MacBook Air 13.3" for just $229.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping for a limited time.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished) - $229.97



