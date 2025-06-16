Business Owners Can Finally Replace a Subtle Cost That Really Adds Up Swap Microsoft 365 with an Microsoft Office lifetime license.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners who rely on Microsoft Office but are tired of paying for a Microsoft 365 subscription year after year, there's a way to get the full suite of Office apps without the ongoing expense. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows offers lifetime access for a one-time payment, giving you the same core tools without the monthly or annual fees, and it's only $49.97 right now (reg. $219.99).

Replace your Microsoft 365 subscription

The package includes everything most businesses need to run smoothly. You get Word for reports and documentation, Excel for financial tracking and data analysis, PowerPoint for building polished presentations, and Outlook for handling email and calendars. Publisher and Access add desktop publishing and database tools, while OneNote helps organize notes and project details. Teams is also included with basic features for internal communication.

Business owners who are already familiar with Microsoft's layout will find the ribbon-based interface easy to navigate. Tools for formatting, design, and customization are all right where you expect them, making it simple to create professional documents without wasting time.

Instead of managing another subscription, you get permanent access to these tools after a single purchase. The license covers one Windows PC and includes instant delivery of your download link and license key.

Cut costs where it counts.

Get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License for $49.97.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change
