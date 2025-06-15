Discover How AI Can Transform the Way You Work With This $20 E-Degree Learn how to make AI work for you with the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree, now for just $20.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Eleven percent of American businesses reported saving more than $100,000 since integrating ChatGPT into their workflows, according to data from Statista. If you don't want to be left behind, it's time to familiarize yourself with ChatGPT and AI tools.

You can now elevate your skills from the comfort of home with the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree. Right now, you can get all 25 hours of instruction for just $19.97 (reg. $790) until July 20.

Learn to automate like a pro with this AI-powered e-degree

The ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree provides 12 courses filled with more than 25 hours of content that can get you up to speed on the world of artificial intelligence. All courses are taught by Eduonix Learning Solutions, a team of professionals dedicated to distributing high-quality tech training content.

These courses will explore practical, real-world applications of ChatGPT and help you customize and adapt the tool for different industries. It provides hands-on experience you can immediately apply as an entrepreneur, showing you ways to streamline your processes with smart automation.

You'll also learn how you can use ChatGPT to help enhance your creativity, communication, and data visualization. You'll also figure out how to turn raw data into visual stories and improve conversational skills with AI.

Whether you're trying to optimize your workflows or you're looking to push the boundaries of what AI can do in your own field, these courses are built to help you excel today and in the future.

Discover how AI can improve your entrepreneurial life with the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree, on sale now for just $19.97 (reg. $790) through July 20.

