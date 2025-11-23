Early Black Friday Microsoft Deal: Windows 11 Pro Bundled With Office 2021 Drops to $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business in Q4 means juggling a lot of different tasks—and keeping a close eye on remaining budget. If you and your team are using PCs, you probably need to update the operating system (OS) from Windows 10, but don’t want to spend a lot of money doing it. This early Black Friday deal gets you the Windows 11 Pro upgrade you need plus a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for $39.97, a savings of $379 until inventory runs out.

No subscriptions, no monthly fees. Just a one-time payment for two essential tools most professionals rely on for productivity, project management, and day-to-day operations.

Now that Windows 10 is no longer supported, updating business devices to Windows 11 Pro is crucial to ensure protection against all kinds of security issues such as missing patches and increased exposure to viruses, not to mention decreasing software compatibility as others stop focusing on Win10 too.

Of course, Windows 11 Pro boasts features tailored to business users, including remote desktop, BitLocker encryption, enhanced device management, and more. In addition, Copilot is built in for all your AI assistant needs, from image generation for a client deck to data and content analysis to brainstorming 2026 Q2 initiatives (because your Q1 goals are locked in already, right?).

And then there’s the MS Office bonus. Office Professional 2021 includes those business-critical apps you know and love/hate like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. This lifetime license is a particularly smart choice for solopreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners who don’t want to be locked into Microsoft 365’s ongoing fees.

This bundle is so cost-effective, you can get one for each work device and still have budget leftover for whatever last-minute needs pop up before EOY. This deal delivers long-term value at a fraction of the usual cost.

No hidden fees. No annoying and expensive MS 365 renewals. Just the full power of Microsoft’s professional tools at your fingertips.

Get Windows 11 Pro bundled with MS Office 2021 for just $39.97 (MSRP $418.99) during this early Black Friday price drop. License supply is limited.

