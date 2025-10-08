Entrepreneurs Can Build More and Outsource Less With This Microsoft Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tired of feeling like you have to outsource everything? If you’d like to bring your coding in-house, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows can help. This powerful tool can help you create your own apps, websites, software, and more. It’s currently on sale for just $9.97 (reg. $499) until October 19.

Stop outsourcing and start coding with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional

For entrepreneurs, hiring freelancers can be one of the most expensive costs. If you’re looking to tackle more tasks on your own, like coding and creating your own website, app, or even software, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional can help.

Think of this software as a one-stop workshop for programmers, providing everything a developer needs to tackle big projects and complex workloads as the first 64-bit IDE. Focus on what’s really important, while this tool provides code editors, debugging tools, and design features.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional enables you to write, edit, and debug all in one place. You’re even able to build across languages so that you can work with C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, and more. It also offers IntelliCode, an AI-powered autocomplete that makes coding even smoother.

This platform is designed for collaborative work, featuring CodeLens that allows you to see who has made recent changes, view tests, and review commit history. You can also take advantage of Live Share’s real-time collaboration sessions, which help ensure everyone’s code stays consistent. You can offer personalized sessions, access controls, and custom editor settings.

Tackle your coding in-house with some help from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, on sale now for just $9.97 (reg. $499) until October 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.