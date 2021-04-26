Even Knowing Basic Coding Can Put Your Business at a Competitive Advantage
Take a deep dive into web development, data science, and more.
Learning to code can help any entrepreneur in the digital age. Not all founders are technical, but as your business grows, it helps to understand technology so you can know where and how to best devote your resources to maximize your business's reach. Whether you run a restaurant, a boutique, or a digital marketing company, knowing today's most important coding skills can help you run your business more efficiently.
So, want to learn to code? Look no further than The 2021 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle.
This monster bundle includes ten courses and more than 120 hours of training in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Python, and much more. You'll learn from experts like Joseph Delgadillo, Mammoth Interactive CEO, John Bura, top iOS developer, Nick Walter, and more.
You'll get a comprehensive grasp of web development by learning full-stack development with JavaScript. Working on coding projects using ReactJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, and Material-UI, you'll improve your coding skills through real, hands-on projects. There are courses dedicated to beautifying your site with HTML and CSS, and to creating apps from scratch using Flutter and Dart.
Beyond web development, you'll also learn how to work with data like a pro. Take a deep dive into machine learning and data science with Python, Django, and the R programming language. You'll even learn how to classify images automatically using Keras.
From creating awesome, responsive websites to mining data and drawing better business insights than ever before, The 2021 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle will give any entrepreneur crucial skills to succeed. Get it today for just $39.
Prices subject to change.
