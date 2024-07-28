Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The PDF has become the standard file format for sharing and presenting documents across various platforms and devices. Many of us know all too well how difficult they can be to work with if you need to do anything other than view it.

An Apple Editor's Choice Award app, PDF Expert for Mac is a tool that makes it easy to manipulate and work with this popular file format. And a lifetime subscription for Mac users is currently on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $139).

One of the most common frustrations with PDFs is the difficulty in editing them. PDF Expert eliminates this issue with its powerful editing tools.

With PDF Expert, you can effortlessly modify text, images, and links within your PDFs, ensuring that your documents are always up-to-date and error-free. Need to swap out an image or fix a spelling mistake? It's all at your fingertips, empowering you to make changes before anyone else sees them.

Another common challenge is effectively reviewing and annotating documents. PDF Expert's advanced annotation tools make it easy to collaborate and provide feedback on PDFs. You'll be able to highlight important sections, underline key points, and strike through unnecessary text, which can help you and your team quickly identify and focus on critical information.

You can easily add comments and notes to your documents. This could come in very handy in keeping all feedback on one document during team reviews.

Convert, sign, organize, and fill out forms, too. It even has the capability to recognize text so you can easily find what you're looking for.

This is an essential tool for entrepreneurs looking to solve common PDF challenges and streamline their document management processes.

A lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac is currently on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $139) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.