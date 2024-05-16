You could set your team up with reliable cloud backups for a long time to come.

A business's data is invaluable to its growth and survival. There's not a serious business leader out there who isn't considering what type of cloud storage solutions would best protect their team's work while maximizing collaboration and production. We have a deal that delivers on all of the above.

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get this lifetime subscription to 20TB of Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for only $89.97 (reg. $1,494).

First of all, 20TB is a lot of storage. Unless you're shooting large-format, cinematic video, it should last you and your team for years to come. Plus, Prism's platform ensures that anything your team uploads there will be safe and shareable.

Prism's high-level AES 256-bit and HTTPS encryption methods promise that your team's work will be well protected from dangerous entities. Its helpful features, like trash recovery, can also really help you out in a jam if you accidentally overclean your account.

When it comes to collaboration, Prism Drive is great with shareable links, so colleagues and clients can easily download, view, and access documents, videos, photos, and whatever else you want to send them.

One recent user named Alfonso M. wrote that Prism Drive has "great value and tech support was superb. I'd recommend them highly for your cloud needs."

Don't forget that only from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get this lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage (20TB) for the best-of-web price of $89.97 (reg. $1,494).

