Many small businesses are solo owners only without employees, and business insurance broker Embroker says these founders are 54% less likely to close their business. However, it can be overwhelming trying to do everything yourself. Fortunately, you can let AI take over time-consuming tasks with the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan, and a lifetime subscription is on sale right now for only $99.99.

1min.AI is powered by multiple AI models, such as GoogleAI, OpenAI, MetaAI Claude, and more. The Advanced Business Plan includes unlimited storage, an unlimited prompt library and more. The 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan includes 4 million credits per month and usage of those credits is flexible.

Every month you can generate up to 1,112,500 words, 370,833 text-to-speech characters and 1,186 images. Research up to 5,933 SEO keywords, transcribe up to 14,833 seconds of audio, remove backgrounds of up to 74 images, and much more per month. You can also access 15,000 free credits above your allowance each day by simply visiting the app on your favorite web each day after 12 a.m. PST.

One of the best features of artificial intelligence is just how much heavy lifting it can handle for many of your daily work tasks. Just with marketing, for instance, AI can do your keyword research then generate entire blog articles incorporating those keywords.

AI can make your work tasks just fly by. It will summarize the content of PDFs, translate audio and text, and convert speech-to-text or text-to-speech. 1Min.AI also provides many versatile tools for audio and video editing and processing, enhancing and manipulating files to produce professional quality.

Comprehensive writing tools allow you to whip words into shape by rewriting, paraphrasing and grammar checking. They can expand or shorten content and generate social media comments. Generate images, and replace or remove backgrounds.

