By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Time management is one of the top skills business owners need to succeed. Struggling with notoriously difficult PDFs is not the best use of your time. Fortunately, you can now zip through PDF tasks with UPDF, and a lifetime subscription is currently available to new users for 60% off at $59.99.

UPDF is an all-in-one PDF editor with powerful tools compatible with Windows, Android, Mac OS X, and iOS. It makes all of the previously frustrating PDF tasks incredibly easy.

Quickly convert PDFs to and from common Office formats, such as XLSX, DOCX, and PPTX. You can also convert to common image formats, including JPEG, TIFF, PNG, BMP, and even GIF. You can even compare PDFs to find the differences between two files.

Organizing your PDF documents is just as simple. Insert, extract, remove, replace, reorder, split or crop pages. UPDF makes advanced annotations of your PDFs a breeze. Add signatures, comments, highlighting, underlining, strikethrough, stickers, sticky notes, and much more.

Edit, add, or remove headers, footers, and watermarks. Extract, replace, add, remove, rotate, resize, and crop images. Add or edit links and text, including changing the font, size, color, orientation, and more. You can even create backgrounds for your PDF documents, choosing the color, an image, or another document.

UPDF supports text-to-speech; multiple viewing modes, including scrolling of single and two-page views; search and find; bookmarks, fillable forms, batch processing, and digital signatures.

Something especially cool about this tool is that an AI Assistant add-on is available for purchase. It allows you to chat with your PDF documents, requesting them to translate, summarize, rephrase, and explain long PDFs in mere minutes.

It's easy to see why users love the platform, rating it 4.2 stars out of 5 on the App Store.

Get a lifetime subscription UPDF - Edit, Convert, AI Chat with PDF while it's available to new users for the price of $59.99 a discount of 60% off the regular $149 subscription price.

