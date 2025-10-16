Get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for Just $45

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small-business owners spend an average of $1,000 annually on software subscriptions alone, according to data from Statista. If you’re managing spreadsheets, handling client communications, creating presentations, or running your business from multiple devices, you’re probably juggling various subscriptions that can add up quickly. The good news is that until October 19, you can get both Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro with lifetime licenses for only $44.97, eliminating your company’s recurring software costs.

MS Office Pro 2021 gives you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Publisher, Access, and OneNote. That’s everything you need for handling data, creating presentations, managing email, and collaborating with your team. Whether you’re processing invoices, analyzing sales figures, or presenting to clients, these tools will handle it all without forcing you into making monthly subscription payments.

Windows 11 Pro makes this bundle even more outstanding for business owners. It’s designed specifically for professionals who need security, performance, and features that go beyond the standard version. Advanced security features like biometric login, TPM 2.0, and Windows Sandbox help keep your business data protected from threats. BitLocker device encryption means your sensitive files remain secure even if your laptop is stolen.

Best of all, Windows 11 Pro can even significantly increase your productivity. Snap layouts let you organize multiple windows efficiently, and you can seamlessly work across virtual desktops. You can finally dictate documents accurately with the improved voice typing feature, which can save a significant amount of time. Plus, when you’re juggling multiple projects (when aren’t you?) you’ll find all the files and information you need a lot faster with the enhanced search experience.

What will really turbocharge your workflow, though, is Copilot, Windows 11’s AI-powered assistant that is built right into the operating system. Copilot can summarize web pages, generate code, kickstart your writing, and more. But, unlike other AI programs, Copilot can change settings and perform other tasks specific to your operating system. If you’re an entrepreneur wearing multiple hats, this kind of AI assistance can genuinely save you hours every week.

Get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle while the lifetime licenses are on sale for just $44.97 until October 19.



