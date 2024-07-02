Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Help your business grow with the 1minAI platform, on sale for just $39.99 for a lifetime subscription.

It's no secret that generative AI is all the rage in business these days. Companies are spending huge amounts of money to see how AI can save them time and increase productivity. But if you're a small-business owner, there are probably other items on your must-have list that need that chunk of your budget.

Don't let that stop you from reaping the benefits, however. You can still leverage the power of AI with a steep discount on the 1minAI platform at just $39.99 (reg. $ 234).

This powerful suite taps into models from OpenAI, Google AI, Meta, Midjourney, and more to give you a comprehensive AI tool set to help you accomplish your business goals. Want to grow your content marketing? 1minAI offers help with keyword research, SEO optimization, content output, and more. Want to create an awesome marketing campaign? 1minAI can help with ideation, image generation, ad copy, and much more. It can even act as an audio or video transcriber and editor, allowing you to create voiceovers for audio ads or create short videos to support your brand or product.

With a Pro Plan, you'll have access to all flagship AI models and an unlimited prompt library. You can access the brand voice generator to help set your business up for success, get unlimited storage for your creations, and get up to 1,000,000 credits each month to support your business.

Get simple and affordable AI for your business without breaking the bank. Get a lifetime subscription to the 1minAI all-in-one AI platform at just $39.99 (reg. $234)

