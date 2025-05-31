Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 50% of entrepreneurs fund their companies with retirement savings, and another 20% use personal savings, according to data from Guidant Financial. Under those circumstances, every penny has to count, so you won't be splurging on expensive software just because you think it would be nice. However, if you can get an affordable, powerful operating system designed specifically for professionals to turbocharge productivity and offer maximum security, you shouldn't pass that up. That's precisely what you get while Microsoft Windows 11 Pro sells for only $14.97.

Everyone from designers to developers will appreciate this operating system, but entrepreneurs who must always be effortlessly connected will be particularly happy with it. Convenience was a priority for Windows 11, and the sleekly intuitive user interface is as friendly as it gets. Yet, the advanced security features will help you sleep easier at night. You'll get a biometrics login, encrypted authentication, advanced antivirus defense, and so much more.

Tools to increase productivity abound, from a far more robust search experience to improved voice typing, seamless redocking, snap layouts, and more. Unique features to optimize your professional tasks are found throughout the system, such as BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure AD, Smart App Control, TPM 2.0, Windows Studio Effects, and more.

Of course, hard-working professionals are also entitled to their downtime, and Windows 11 Pro provides unprecedented gaming features. You'll enjoy DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics that maximize your hardware to provide amazingly realistic graphics so you can play all the latest games to their peak potential.

Features such as Widgets and Microsoft Teams are also built in. You can even ditch the mouse and keyboard because the Touchscreen function will still give you a genuine computing experience. However, the superstar in this system is Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant. It answers questions, changes settings, opens apps, generates code suggestions and images, kicksstart your writing process, and more.

