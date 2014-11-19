In a Catch-22, This App Rewards People for Setting Down Their Phones

A trio of Singaporean entrepreneurs just won $30,000 in funding for an app called Apple Tree, which is designed to encourage face-to-face interaction.

learn more about Geoff Weiss

By Geoff Weiss

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Call it a Catch-22: Smartphones are both a key source of addiction in our rampant mobile era and also -- hopes a trio of Singaporean app developers -- a solution to the problem.

To curb excessive use, the team has devised an app called Apple Tree, one that encourages friends to engage with one another instead of with their phones. Once the app is activated, users are prompted to touch their cell phones together, whereupon apples begin to grow from trees onscreen, reports Channel News Asia. The trees only proliferate, however, when other apps aren't in use, thereby encouraging users to savor face-to-face interaction.

In our uber-connected world, why would anyone do this? Well, there's a tangible payoff. Harvested "apples" can be redeemed for various rewards, such as discounts. Less phone usage yields a greater reward.

Related: Soon, Almost Everyone Over the Age of 6 Will Have a Mobile Phone: Report

The team was selected as the winner of a competition themed "Bringing Singaporeans Closer Together" and ended up taking home the top cash prize of $30,000. The prize money will fund the app's development and launch early next year, when Singapore will host a national celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary of independence.

One of Apple Tree's creators, Libern Lin, told Channel News Asia that the idea for the app came when he and his friends collectively decided to put aside their phones one day while spending time together.

Other mobile addicts, however, have resorted to more drastic measures. This Google employee, for instance, reimagined his entire iPhone home screen to make it "distraction-free," and this theme park in China recently implemented a separate walkway for phone-addicted pedestrians. Furthermore, to stave off distractions at work, tech researcher Fred Stutzman created a software system entitled Freedom that prevents users from going online for predestined periods of time.

Related: This Major Hotel Chain Now Lets You Access Your Room by Smartphone
Geoff Weiss

Former Staff Writer

Geoff Weiss is a former staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Related Topics

Mobile Technology Smartphones Apps Singapore

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How To Use ChatGPT as a Creative Writing Partner

Unlock your writing potential with ChatGPT as your ultimate creative writing partner. Learn how to harness its power and more in this article.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

Mike Meyers Is Selling His Massive Manhattan Penthouse for $20 Million

The Austin Powers star's shagadelic pad in the Chelsea neighborhood has 360-degree views of the city.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Musician Ed Sheeran Is Singing on the Stand in 'Really Insulting' Copyright Infringement Trial

The English singer-songwriter denies copying Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On."

By Amanda Breen

Real Estate

3 Common Myths About Real Estate Investing Debunked

Real estate investing is one of the best wealth generators in the world, but is it obtainable to everyone? It's more accessible than you may think.

By Michael Ligon

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Culture

3 Costly Mistakes CEOs Make When They Fail Their Company Culture

Company culture can make (or break) your company — yet, CEOs continue to make these three mistakes that could cost them the ultimate price.

By Ana Reed