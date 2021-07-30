Introduce Kids to the Tech Concepts of Tomorrow, Today

Here's how to make STEM learning fun for your kids.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Companies all over the world have been investing in STEM education over the past few years. As the world becomes more and more digital and technologically-driven, companies will need a technically educated workforce. So, they've been pouring money into programs to help kids learn the tech skills they'll need to thrive in tomorrow's working world. As an entrepreneurial parent, shouldn't you be doing the same?

We've rounded up three great educational resources to help prepare your kid for an entrepreneurial future.

Twin Science

The Best Seller Bundle: Robotic & Coding Kits

This fun kit combines a Robotic Art kit and a Coding kit to introduce kids aged 5 to 12 to coding in an exciting, tangible way. Kids can code their artistic visions into reality by writing block codes using the free Twinner app, and, since the kits are LEGO®-compatible, they can bring their toys to life through code. The kit comes with tons of fun and hands-on experiments to teach the fundamentals of coding in a way that sticks.

Get The Best Seller Bundle: Robotic & Coding Kits for $77.99 (reg. $114), a savings of 32 percent.

Twin Science

The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits

With a LEGO®-compatible robotics kit and a Curiosity STEM starter kit, kids will take a fun deep dive into the tech concepts of the 21st century. By using electronic building blocks and craft materials, kids can build robots, animate their toys, and much more. These kits will help kids tap into their creativity and curiosity through design and technology.

Get The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits for $79.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 33 percent.

Twin Science

Introduction to Coding Bundle: Curiosity & Coding Kits

Designed for questioning, innovative young minds, these kits combine tools and know-how to give kids a strong foundation in computer programming. They'll learn to code through imaginative play, from turning bananas into a piano to building a smart security gate, and much more. Kids can build their own electronic devices from scratch and so much more.

Get the Introduction to Coding Bundle: Curiosity & Coding Kits for $94.99 (reg. $144), a savings of 34 percent.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Kids Kids Learning

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

Botanic Tonics advertises itself as an "alcohol alternative." However, a man in California says he quickly became addicted to the beverage and is now suing for misleading advertising.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella

By Terry Rice

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Growing a Business

5 Tips to Win Back Lost Customers

Here are five tips to help you get your old customers back right now.

By Chris Kille