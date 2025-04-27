Last Chance to Get Windows 11 Pro at an All-Time Low Price Just $15 gets you Copilot, enhanced security, and more ahead of the discontinuation of Windows 10.

The majority of Windows users still haven't upgraded to Windows 11, according to TechSpot. With the clock ticking on support for Windows 10, if you keep waiting to upgrade, you may be stuck without security fixes, technical assistance, or free software updates if you don't upgrade to Windows 11 Pro ahead of the discontinuation.

To ease the blow, we've been selling Windows 11 Pro license keys at an all-time low price of $14.97, but today, April 27, is the last day to get this price (reg. $199).

Up your workday productivity

The changes to Windows 11 Pro include a seamless interface to help you tackle your to-do list more conveniently. Support for biometric login, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses are just a few of the features that boost your online security. And improved voice typing and a better search experience aim to save you time and increase your productivity.

With Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft Teams and Widgets capabilities are all built-in. There's also the addition of Copilot, Windows 11's AI-powered assistant that answers your questions and serves as your own (unpaid!) personal assistant.

Since you're always working so hard, you need to make sure you're playing hard, too. Windows 11 Pro offers unprecedented gaming advantages, with DirectX 12 Ultimate providing incredible graphics so you can play your favorite games in all their splendor.

Before purchasing, make sure this license is the right fit for your computer. This particular Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license requires your device to be running Windows 10 or higher, with a processor of 1GHz or faster, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or larger.

Why this deal is worth it

Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro isn't just about staying current, it's about working smarter. With new productivity tools like Snap Layouts for better multitasking, deeper Teams integration for faster communication, and support for multiple virtual desktops, this upgrade can genuinely streamline your day. If your PC is still running Windows 10, you're not just behind on security, you're missing out on built-in features designed to help you move faster, focus better, and get more done.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 through April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon needed.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro - $14.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
