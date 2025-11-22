Lifetime Access to Microsoft’s Latest Office Software is 40% Off for Black Friday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business in this economy means efficiency matters more than ever—for both budget and productivity. Having the most modern software to support you is key, but if the cost of outfitting the team’s devices is prohibitive, you don’t want to miss this early Black Friday deal on an Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business lifetime license. It’s $149.97 (MSRP $249.99) for either Mac or PC through Black Friday weekend.

Between client emails, financial spreadsheets, and polished presentations, having the right tools on your desktop can make or break productivity. Unlike subscription-based alternatives, this one-time purchase gives you permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote—the backbone apps businesses rely on daily.

This version of Microsoft Office is the latest, tech-forward iteration of the widely used software suite. The 2024 release goes beyond what you’re used to: It introduces AI-powered suggestions, improved Excel data insights, enhanced PowerPoint storytelling tools, and a modernized Fluent Design interface that looks and feels streamlined across every device.

For business leaders, the collaboration features stand out. Co-authoring lets teams edit in real time, Outlook has improved accessibility checks to ensure communications remain professional, and PowerPoint now supports full voice and video recording — ideal for remote pitches or client updates. Excel’s AI-driven analysis also helps entrepreneurs spot trends and make faster, more informed decisions.

Another key advantage is security. Office 2024 strengthens protection against malicious add-ins, while Outlook makes email safety and organization easier to manage at scale.

And because this is a lifetime license tied to your Microsoft account, there’s no recurring costs, no surprise renewals, making it much easier to upgrade your workflow and keep tabs on your SaaS budget.

Don’t add another monthly subscription to the books. Pick up a lifetime Office 2024 Home & Business license while it’s just $149.97, a savings of $100.

