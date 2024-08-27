Get All Access for $5/mo

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no coincidence that catchy jingles are so easy to remember. A Neurosight study found that ads with music tend to be more memorable, but you don't have to limit your business to the classic TV advertisement formula. creating a catchy tune is a smart way of making any video content more memorable, and you don't need to be a musician to do it. With Supermusic AI, music only takes an idea and a moment.

This innovative AI music app streamlines the music creation process by leveraging artificial intelligence to transform text prompts into polished, studio-quality songs in minutes, eliminating the need for expensive equipment and extensive musical expertise. When you need to create unique music for your brand, SuperMusic AI is an effective option both for your budget and your time. Generate songs in seconds with a lifetime subscription that only costs $39.97.

Give your customers something to remember.

SuperMusic AI provides a diverse range of genres, from pop and rock to EDM and rap, allowing you to produce music that aligns with your specific brand or project. By inputting your lyrics, the app generates fully produced tracks complete with vocals, ensuring a professional sound without manual mixing or mastering.

You can even create custom playlists and artist profiles, which enable you to organize and showcase your organization's AI-generated music if you want a new way to draw digital traffic. This functionality is particularly beneficial for professionals who want to share their creations instantly with clients or on social media, enhancing branding and engagement. The built-in leaderboard system further supports visibility by tracking and highlighting the most popular tracks, helping you gain recognition within the SuperMusic community.

For businesses with high music production needs, the SuperMusic Pro Plan offers the capability to create up to 100 songs per month, catering to frequent content updates and large-scale projects. Regular updates to the app keep your content evolving in tune with changes to music trends.

This app is available exclusively for iOS users with devices running iOS 13 or later.

Get a Supermusic AI Lifetime Subscription for $39.97.

