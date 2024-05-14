Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every modern business with valuable data online (which would be most) needs a reliable cloud storage solution. If you're leaving your financial, operational, and project data only on computers and hard drives stored at a single physical location, you leave yourself vulnerable to unrecoverable losses, according to an IT Company article on LinkedIn.

To get the ball rolling, you can get a FolderFort 1TB Storage Pro Plan on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $251). This is the best price online for this subscription.

FolderFort's sleek and intuitive interface makes backing up data, finding it, and sharing files with co-workers, collaborators, and leads as easy as possible. For any hiccups that you might encounter or questions that come up, users get 24/7 access to FolderFort's highly regarded customer support team via phone or email.

FolderFort lets subscribers create as many workspaces as they want and share them with unlimited users. Entrepreneurs looking for the best opportunities to empower team members with cloud storage might want to hop on this subscription that could support their entire team accessing it.

In addition to supporting unlimited users, FolderFort lets users share files and folders easily with shareable and public links. It also enables you to customize shareability with features that restrict access to certain users.

Streamline your team's cloud backup practices. FolderFort promises a 99.99 percent uptime and safe storage of your files and backups. Once this is taken care of, you and your team can focus on what's most important—your work.

Remember that during a special, limited-time price drop, a FolderFort 1TB Storage Pro Plan is on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $251).

StackSocial prices subject to change.