Own lifetime access to the top models for $99.99.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business already means juggling enough plates—finances, clients, staff, strategy. The last thing you need is a half-dozen AI subscriptions, each doing one piece of the puzzle. That's why 1min.AI was created.

This all-in-one AI platform gives you lifetime access to a wide range of AI tools—powered by models like GPT-4, Claude 3, Gemini, Llama, Cohere, and more—for a one-time payment of $99.99 (MSRP: $540). Instead of hopping between apps, you get streamlined support in a single dashboard built for business leaders.

What can it do? Pretty much everything you'd expect from a modern AI toolkit:

Content and marketing: Generate blog posts, rewrite copy, expand text, create social captions, and even tailor your brand voice.

Images and design: Produce visuals, remove or swap backgrounds, upscale graphics, or clean up product shots.

Docs and PDFs: Summarize reports, translate contracts, or extract key insights.

Audio and video: Convert speech to text, add subtitles, translate audio, or edit clips with ease.

Weekly updates ensure you're always on the cutting edge—without paying recurring fees. Whether you're a startup founder trying to scale lean or an established exec looking to cut costs, 1min.AI acts like an extra set of hands (or many of them) that never gets tired.

Smart businesses run on smart tools. With lifetime access to 1min.AI, you can finally stop chasing tools and start focusing on growth.

Get lifetime access to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for a one-time payment of $99.99 (MSRP: $540) for a limited time.

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.