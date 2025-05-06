One Small Upgrade Can Have the Biggest Impact on Your Cybersecurity And it's only $15 (reg. $199).

Maintaining your security online is even harder for business owners. That's why it's important to be proactive, but one of the simplest things you can do might actually have the biggest impact.

Upgrading your operating system may seem like a low-stakes change, but Microsoft has released all-new security tools built into Windows 11 Pro, and more and more business owners are already taking advantage. What they don't know is that you don't actually have to pay full price for Windows 11 Pro. If you purchase here, it's only $14.97 (reg. $199) but only during this limited-time sale.

What does Windows 11 Pro do?

Windows 11 Pro gives you more ways to maintain your digital security. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 support and Smart App Control protect against malware by vetting apps before they run. Built‑in BitLocker encryption safeguards sensitive data, and Windows Sandbox creates a safe environment for testing unknown software. For enterprises, features like Azure AD integration and Hyper‑V virtualization simplify device management.

Microsoft's own AI Copilot comes built-in to help with everything from summarizing emails and documents to writing code. Copilot can turn ideas into images, draft documents, or launch the right tools, and it learns from your work patterns and surfaces suggestions that keep you focused.

Upgrading your operating system today gives your business a competitive edge with security enhancements and productivity tools designed for the modern professional. It's also much more cost-effective to upgrade now.

Instead of paying $199, you can get Windows 11 Pro for only $14.97 through June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

No coupon needed.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change
