There are many things that are tough to spend money on, especially as an entrepreneur who often follows strict budgets. Despite knowing it may seriously improve your workflow and daily life, upgrading your operating system is probably one of them. But if you're not working with Windows 11 Pro, you're really missing out. Fortunately, a Black Friday deal on this makes it more affordable than ever.

Change the way you tackle work and play on your PC with this upgrade. During our Black Friday sale, you can score a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for a massive $176 off the usual price. It's been price dropped down to just $22.97, with no coupon code required, but you'll have to act fast — it only runs through December 3.

With Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, you can give an older device a new lease on life. Whether you purchased a refurbished device recently or prefer to work on your trusty old computer, this new operating system is packed with perks for entrepreneurs, like Windows Hello for Business and Group Policy Management, for instance. There's also increased screen space thanks to snap layouts, desktops, and redocking.

There are numerous management tools that are ideal for remote deployment, like multi-factor authentication and support for certificate-based authentication. And it comes with one of Microsoft's greatest recent business tools — Microsoft Teams — which helps you stay in touch with colleagues much more easily.

Enhanced security features also make navigating work and play a lot safer, with elements like BitLocker encryption and Microsoft Information Protection integration that protect your data from leaks.

Score this amazing Black Friday deal on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, on sale for just $22.97 (reg. $199), no coupon code required, now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

