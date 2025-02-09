Save Big on the Top 8 MS Office Programs, Only one Payment of $60

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Almost 60% of entrepreneurs worked in the corporate world before starting their own businesses, according to data from accounting software company Xero. So they are probably used to working with Microsoft Office programs. It's always easier working with familiar programs, but a Microsoft 365 subscription is fairly pricey. Fortunately, for a limited time, you can get a great deal on the top eight MS Office programs with a lifetime license for MS Office Professional 2021 priced at $59.97.

With a lifetime license for Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams, Access, Outlook, Publisher and OneNote, you'll find everything a professional needs in one suite of programs, Microsoft Office 2021 Professional. It's the perfect choice for anyone who needs to handle documents and data. It has so many new features that will help you become more productive in tasks from processing documents to designing presentations from scratch.

Users will appreciate the familiar ribbon-based interface that makes all the available features, customizations and tools so easily accessible. Quickly customize a wide variety of details, including layout, font, indentation size in documents and much more. You also won't need to sacrifice work-related functions such as creating presentations or formatting emails just to make your documents more aesthetically pleasing.

This one-time purchase includes an MS Office Pro 2021 license for a single PC with Windows 10 or 11 installed that you can use at work or at home. Please note that the license will be connected to the device on which it's installed and NOT to your Microsoft account.

You'll receive your download links instantly by email as soon as you complete your purchase and access your software license keys immediately. Free customer service is also included, so you'll have the best support.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows while the price has been dropped to $59.97 through 11:59 p.m. PT February 23.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License - $59.97



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.