More often than not, project management has more failures than successes, according to a study conducted by the Institute of Project Management. One study documents that only 0.5% of projects achieve their business goals, while another claims that 70% of projects fail. Why? A common answer is that projects lack direction and organization. While the solution may not seem simple, it can be.

Microsoft helps you manage projects more efficiently so you can make better, informed decisions. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Project Professional 2021 can be yours for a one-time payment of only $9.97 (reg. $249.99) until July 20.

Save your time and projects with Microsoft Project

In today's job market, time is money, and mistakes are expensive. Microsoft Project uses pre-built templates to help you get your project started on the right track from the very beginning. Utilize useful features like Gantt charts and resource allocation to simplify virtually every aspect of a successfully managed project.

From capital projects to megaprojects, you can even test your ideas in a risk-free environment. Project allows you to run "what-if" scenarios to detect potential harmful outcomes without the risk of wasting time and resources.

Streamline your workflow, all in one place. MS Project allows you to create visual timelines, track progress and budgets, and make data-driven decisions. Plus, get the bonus of dividing up your team's time by capturing time spent between projects and non-project work thanks to Microsoft's timesheet template.

With Project, sync your projects with Microsoft's Project Online and Project Server, so you never miss even the smallest of details.

Keep your tasks on track

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Project 2021 for Windows PC for just $9.97 (reg. $249.99) until July 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon required.

