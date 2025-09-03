Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 70% of small businesses worldwide have a website, according to the Market Data Report 2024. If you're hoping to join the ranks but aren't sure where to start, PawnHoster can be a great tool for entrepreneurs who are looking to build and grow their online presence. Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to PawnHoster for just $49.99 (reg. $69).

Build, host, and grow your business online with ease with this affordable platform

Entrepreneurs often juggle everything themselves — but building a website doesn't have to be one of those challenges. If building your own website has been on your to-do list, make it happen with some assistance from PawnHoster. This handy platform provides all the resources and tools you'll need to get your site up and running.

PawnHoster delivers fast, reliable web hosting and even includes a free domain for your first year. Launch and manage more than 400 platforms — including WordPress, Joomla, and Magento — with simple one-click installation. Easily manage websites, servers, mailboxes, and billing through an intuitive control panel.

Already have a website? PawnHoster makes migration simple — and it won't cost you a thing. And if you encounter any issues, PawnHoster offers round-the-clock expert support for all technical matters.

This lifetime subscription gives you an entry-level hosting package that can be perfect for entrepreneurs. You'll get firewall and DDoS protection, faster page loading, and a free SSL certificate included, the company says.

If you need a professional email address, PawnHoster also lets you create custom email addresses with enhanced spam protection that you can easily access with IMAP, POP3, or Webmail.

Take your company online with this lifetime subscription to PawnHoster for just $49.99 (reg. $69).

StackSocial prices subject to change.