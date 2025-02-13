Here's what leaders need to know to shape an AGI world, ensuring it fosters progress, purpose and a future where technology enhances humanity.

As we race toward the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), I find myself deeply pondering one crucial question: What will life actually look like for the average person in an AGI-powered world?

With the Stargate Project, a $500 billion investment into AI infrastructure, announced by President Donald Trump, and industry giants like OpenAI, SoftBank, Microsoft, Oracle and others backing it, we're much closer to a future where machines could outthink us at every turn.

I have no doubt that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is coming soon, promising to revolutionize industries from healthcare to science and even our understanding of the universe. I'm genuinely excited about the transformative potential it holds. AGI will redefine industries and accelerate innovation at a pace we've never seen before.

But in the midst of all this progress, I can't shake the thought: What does this mean for my kids, society, and any person in an AGI-driven world? The excitement is undeniable, but the challenges we face are real.



Just like in the movie Stargate, AGI presents transformative possibilities, but it also raises critical questions. AGI is a powerful force that could bring revolutionary breakthroughs, but it also presents a dual-edged promise. As we stand at the crossroads of this technological revolution, it's up to us as leaders to take charge and shape how AGI impacts our world. The way we approach its development today will determine whether it enhances or disrupts society.

With that responsibility in mind, here are four pieces of advice for leaders navigating the AGI revolution:

1. Start thinking about AGI and organizational design today

As I share in my keynotes, the arrival of AGI will transform how organizations operate. As a leader, you must start thinking about how your business will integrate AGI into its processes. Will your teams work alongside AGI as partners, or will they be displaced by automation? Start working with HR on designing your organization for a future where AGI works to amplify human potential, rather than replace it. Acknowledge this change now to stay ahead of the curve.

2. Focus on real-world impact, not just technology

AGI will unlock tremendous possibilities, but as a leader, you must ensure that your team is focused on how those technologies can be applied to real-world challenges. How can AGI improve lives, solve global problems and drive positive societal change? Prioritize practical applications of AGI that bring tangible benefits to communities, industries and society at large, not just the technology itself.

3. Foster cross-functional collaboration

AGI solutions aren't built in isolation. Encourage cross-functional collaboration within your organization and beyond, involving teams from diverse backgrounds. Whether it's engineering, HR or business strategy, a holistic approach to AGI development will ensure the solutions you create are comprehensive, sustainable and human-centered. The synergy of various disciplines will lead to less bureaucracy and more innovative, impactful AI applications.

4. Prepare for a shift in the definition of success

As AGI automates more intellectual tasks, the definition of success will evolve. For your teams, success will no longer be about just completing tasks or increasing productivity. It will be about how they contribute to human flourishing, creativity and the bigger picture. Encourage your teams to think beyond traditional success metrics. Foster a culture where innovation, collaboration and human connection are seen as the ultimate achievements rather than just efficiency or profit.

I'll be the first to admit — I don't know exactly what the future of AGI holds. But one thing is clear: Its transformative potential is immense. As leaders, it's crucial that we open the dialogue about AGI today and begin actively shaping its future. The true call of innovation lies in purpose and progress, not just profit. The key is not only in the technology itself but in how we integrate it into the human journey.

Imagine a world where AI is not just a vehicle to maximize automation, increase margins and reduce costs but rather a tool to create a better, more fulfilling world for everyone. Whether leading companies, organizations or even entire countries, our role as leaders will be crucial in guiding AGI's development to elevate humanity and ensure its responsible integration into every aspect of life. I know innovation thrives on diverse opinions, and I look forward to hearing yours.