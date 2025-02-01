39% of Your Skills Will be Obsolete in 5 Years — Here Are 6 Skills You Will Need to Adapt and Thrive AI agents are transforming business — adapt or be left behind.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs — take note: 39% of your current skills will be obsolete within 5 years, but this AI revolution is your biggest opportunity yet.

In this video, I'll reveal how Phase 3 AI, specifically the rise of AI agents, is driving this massive shift and why mastering new skills is no longer optional; it's critical. I'll share insights from the Future of Jobs Report, highlighting the six key skills you need to thrive in an AI-driven world and how embracing analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, creative thinking, motivation and self-awareness will be crucial. You'll also learn how my new book, "The Wolf is at the Door," predicted this skills revolution and why entrepreneurs are rushing to get their hands on it to prepare for 2025 and beyond.

This isn't just about surviving the AI revolution; it's about thriving in it. Discover how to leverage AI agents to your advantage, creating new opportunities and transforming your business.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from Ben's brand new book, "The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World."
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor?

