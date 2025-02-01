Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs — take note: 39% of your current skills will be obsolete within 5 years, but this AI revolution is your biggest opportunity yet.

In this video, I'll reveal how Phase 3 AI, specifically the rise of AI agents, is driving this massive shift and why mastering new skills is no longer optional; it's critical. I'll share insights from the Future of Jobs Report, highlighting the six key skills you need to thrive in an AI-driven world and how embracing analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, creative thinking, motivation and self-awareness will be crucial. You'll also learn how my new book, "The Wolf is at the Door," predicted this skills revolution and why entrepreneurs are rushing to get their hands on it to prepare for 2025 and beyond.

This isn't just about surviving the AI revolution; it's about thriving in it. Discover how to leverage AI agents to your advantage, creating new opportunities and transforming your business.

