The AI Transcription and Summary App Every Entrepreneur Needs

Budding entrepreneurs and startup founders know this to be true: time is money. According to Zippia, the average business owner works more than 50 hours per week, meaning every minute counts. Instead of sitting through meetings attempting to multi-task and pay attention, let My Notes AI help you out.

What is it? It's an AI-powered note transcriber and summarizer app that works with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to help you catch every single word, even as you're drafting emails to partners or completing separate tasks during presentations.Think of it as your very own personal assistant. Grab lifetime access for only $39.99 (reg. $299) for a little while longer—that's the best price you'll find online.

The AI tool that captures every word

Whether you're meeting with vendors or listening in on an internal company meeting, you likely don't want to miss anything. That's why My Notes AI exists, to help you capture every word. Quit trying to draft emails while frantically scribbling down what the finance or engineering team is saying—that's what this app is for.

You'll be able to transcribe both live recordings and audio files, and this iOS-friendly app even offers unlimited transcriptions. However, the app doesn't stop there. Its AI is capable of producing instantaneous summaries from lengthy transcriptions, allowing you to take the big ideas of any lecture or presentation and apply them more practically. Thismight be perfect if you're brainstorming a new marketing or outreach campaign for your brand.

Once you've let My Notes AI take notes from your transcriptions or audio files, you'll get summaries you can organize with the app's advanced tools. Sort them by topic, dates, and more to help you avoid losing vital information for a new business initiative or deal. Collaborating with another coworker or new client? The app makes it simple to share your notes.

Make the most out of any meeting. Entrepreneurs can grab lifetime access to My Notes AI transcribing and summarizing features for just $39.99 while this best-of-web pricing lasts.

