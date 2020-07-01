⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

The Tools You Need to Create a YouTube Recording Studio Financial advisor Jeff Rose breaks down his setup for recording videos that appear on YouTube's Trending tab.

By Jeff Rose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeff Ross's videos have been featured on YouTube's Trending tab and have millions of views. In this video, Ross talks through the equipment he uses in his home office to make high-quality content.

According to Ross, equipment is not a barrier to starting a successful YouTube channel. However, his investments in cameras, lighting and microphones allow him to post high-end videos that get seen by more people.

Ross shares details of the different cameras he uses, including the Canon EOS R and the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, both of which are capable of recording in 4K high-definition. He explains how he chooses specific camera lenses based on his distance from the cameras and his desired effects, detailing his lens' sizes and f-stops.

For lighting, Ross recommends studio lights to supplement and balance natural light from windows.

Ross demonstrates how microphones range in terms of sound quality, recommending a shotgun microphone and mixer for digital cameras and a wired lavalier microphone for shooting with an iPhone.

Ross connects his cameras to his computer with cables to record videos directly, though the demand for these cables is currently high. He then works with a professional video editor to produce the final versions of the videos uploaded to YouTube.

Jeff Rose

Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger

Jeff Rose is an entrepreneur disguised as a certified financial planner, author and blogger.  He's best know for his blog GoodFinancialCents.com and book, Soldier of Finance: Take Charge of Your Money and Invest in Your Future.  He's also the editor of LifeInsurancebyJeff.com. He escaped a path of financial destruction from dropping out of college with over $20,000 of credit card debt to become a self-made millionaire. His mission is help future generations achieve financial freedom by developing strong money habits and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.   

