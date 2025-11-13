Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lenovo’s latest innovation takes the notion of “more screen” a step further with the introduction of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, a concept laptop that literally grows before your eyes. Starting out as a conventional 14-inch laptop with a 2000 × 1600 resolution, a dedicated key (or palm gesture) triggers a motorized mechanism that unfurls an additional portion of the display, extending the screen upward into a 16.7-inch view at 2000 × 2350 resolution.

According to The Verge, “this is the most interesting laptop I’ve reviewed in a long time” because of its unique rolling screen experience and seamless transition between two display sizes. The form factor blends traditional productivity with a vertical workspace ideal for creative and professional use, offering “one device, two screen sizes,” as summarized by PCWorld.

Beyond the wow factor, the engineering behind this rollable display is equally ambitious. The hinge houses “tiny motors” that control a flexible plastic OLED panel tucked beneath the keyboard deck when retracted, which then “unrolls into view in about ten seconds,” as described by The Verge. Lenovo claims the mechanism has been tested for “around 20,000 rolls and 30,000 hinge openings,” according to IEEE Spectrum.

While the taller display ratio is ideal for tasks like reading long documents, coding, or multitasking, Tom’s Hardware notes that users will face some trade-offs: “It’s pricey, heavier than typical 14-inch laptops, and battery life drops when the screen is fully extended.” Even with these limitations, Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable represents a bold step toward redefining how flexible displays could reshape the future of personal computing.