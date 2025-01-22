This Microsoft Office Lifetime License Could Help You Save on Office Expenses You'll never have to pay a subscription again for apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any business owner or entrepreneur knows it costs money to make money. However, according to Statista, companies spend upwards of 18% of their yearly revenue on software. And if your business or team relies on Microsoft 365 for productivity apps, you may be spending about $144 per user (annually) just for access.

This spending adds up, and while you can't do away with these crucial apps, you may be able to eliminate overpaying for a subscription by opting for lifetime licenses instead. Rather than essentially rent out your or your employees' productivity apps through Microsoft 365, you can invest in Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows for only $59.97 (reg. $219) until February 2.

You and your business can save hundreds of dollars a year by making the switch from Microsoft 365 to Microsoft Office 2021. Aside from the money-saving element, choosing a lifetime license could save you time as well, as you won't need your tech specialists to continually renew your company's access to daily apps.

This Windows license includes eight of your favorite apps: Word, Excel, Publisher, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. Your employees can use Excel to crunch out numbers for a client, Word to draft a contract or work proposal, or Outlook to stay on top of upcoming fiscal or project deadlines.

Microsoft Office 2021 is the ideal productivity suite for entrepreneurs, managers, and leaders as well. Use Teams to conduct virtual business meetings with partners or vendors near and far or use Access to go back and reference last year's analysis and reporting to make more informed business decisions.

To ensure this license installs properly, check that your and your team's Windows devices have the operating systems updated to at least Windows 10. Another recommendation is that your PCs should have a minimum of 1GB of available RAM.

Again, after installing this suite, you won't be asked to pay any additional fees. It's no surprise that Microsoft's top-rated suite has received a 4.9 out of five-star rating from our buyers.

You can save your business from overspending on software costs by investing in a Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows, now just $59.97. Act before this offer ends February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or before inventory sells out.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

Only $59.97 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.

