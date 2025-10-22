Transform Your Business With Windows 11 Pro for Only $15

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybercrime will cost businesses $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, according to data from Cybersecurity Ventures. Though you may not have thought of it this way, if you’re running a business, you want an operating system that is actually an effective first line of defense against security threats. Windows 11 Pro gives you enterprise-level security features and productivity, and you can currently get a lifetime license for just $14.97 (reg. $199).

Is Windows 11 Pro worth it for business owners?

The security features alone justify the upgrade. You get TPM 2.0 for encrypted authentication, biometric login for secure access, Smart App Control to prevent unwanted tampering, and BitLocker device encryption to protect your data if your laptop is lost or stolen. These are no longer optional extras – they’re essential protections for any business that handles customer information or financial data.

Windows 11 Pro includes Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant that’s built directly into the operating system. This means it will not only summarize web pages, generate code suggestions, or kickstart your writing, but it can also change settings and perform other Windows-related tasks.

Entrepreneurs tend to have to wear multiple hats, so this is an integrated AI productivity assistant that can literally save you hours every week just on your routine tasks.

Snap layouts let you organize multiple windows efficiently so you can view spreadsheets, email, and documents simultaneously. Virtual desktops let you separate work projects, and the improved voice typing feature offers you the ability to finally dictate documents with great accuracy. The enhanced search experience helps you find files and information faster.

You also get professional capabilities that Home editions don’t offer, such as Azure AD for identity management, Hyper-V for running virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox for testing software safely. These features are particularly essential if you’re managing remote teams or need to support multiple work scenarios.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro today for just $14.97.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.