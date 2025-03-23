Unlock Pro-level Photo Editing: App and Course Bundle Now Below $90 Take your photography editing to the next level with this Luminar Neo app, course, and add-on bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Want to boost your conversion rates by 30%? A Shopify study says to post better product images.

Bring professional-level editing to your product photos with the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle. You'll get not only the app itself but also an instructional course and six sets of add-on files. Valued over $600 altogether, purchasing a lifetime license to the app, course, and add-ons is now just $89.99.

The Luminar Neo app

Tap into your creative side when you use AI-powered photo editing tools to transform your work. With a simple layout and compatibility across Windows and macOS, and as a Photoshop and Lightroom plug-in, Luminar Neo is accessible to anyone.

Get the full version features in this bundle, including things like SkyAI to replace skies in images or the new Background RemovalAI extension.

Learn how to use Luminar Neo

Even if you're new to the Luminar Neo program, this photo editing bundle is designed for you to learn quickly thanks to the included "Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo" video course. It contains 10 tutorial videos that focus on editing landscapes. Taught by Dutch landscape photographer Albert Dros, you'll get expert instruction on editing shots of nature and buildings for the most significant impact.

Get the Luminar Neo add-ons

This bundle includes the tools to take your photography projects to the next professional level. These include overlays and look-up-tables (LUTs) in the following add-on packages:

  • Light Reflections Overlay: 10 light effect overlays
  • Color Harmony LUTs: 10 LUTs to manipulate color presets for mood
  • Wintertime Overlay: 10 overlays to evoke winter, including falling snow, flares, and stars
  • Frosty Winter LUTs: 20 LUTs to add a cold look to wintertime photos
  • Tranquil Dawn Skies: 25 high-res overlays of sunsets and sunrises, including landscapes from Alaska, Greenland, and Kilimanjaro
  • Tender Blushing Skies: 25 skies in shades of red, orange, pink, and magenta

Add a flare of drama — or just an edited-in lens flare — to your pro-quality photographs with the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle now with a best-on-web price of $89.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Maybe We Do Need Less Software Engineers': Sam Altman Says Mastering AI Tools Is the New 'Learn to Code'

AI is already writing code at top companies, Altman says.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

How Supporting Entrepreneurs Will Save Us From Economic Instability

In times rife with economic pressures and instability, the entrepreneurial spirit stands out as society's beacon of hope.

By Jon Michail
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

She's a Former 911 Dispatcher Who Started a Side Hustle Dominated By Men — and It Makes Her About $4,500 a Month: 'Hustle Paid Off'

Marisa Risden, 32, wanted to take control of her schedule and leverage her existing skill set.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'The Best Advice That I Could Give Anybody': Billionaire Ray Dalio Credits One Daily Habit With All of His Success

Dalio sets aside forty minutes a day to meditate and has been doing so since 1968.

By Sherin Shibu