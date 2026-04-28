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Key Takeaways Water–energy nexus turns water from a compliance issue into a hard operating KPI.

High-recovery reuse and digital optimization cut both water withdrawals and energy spend, improving resilience.

Data centers preview a future where siting, permits and growth hinge on integrated water–energy design.

Industrial water risk is still too often framed as a supply problem. Will there be enough water? Can permits be secured? How do companies hedge scarcity?

That framing is outdated.

Across heavy industry, water stress is increasingly showing up on the energy bill. It drives higher electricity demand, exposes operations to energy price volatility, increases downtime risk and intensifies permitting and community friction. Water has become an efficiency and systems-design problem with direct economic consequences.

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water has warned that unmanaged water risk could reduce GDP in high-income economies by up to 8% by 2050. That scale of impact makes one thing clear. Water is now a macroeconomic variable.

What is missing from many industrial strategies is the water–energy nexus.

The water–energy nexus describes the two-way dependence between water and energy. Energy is required to extract, treat, move, heat, cool, reuse and dispose of water. Water is required to generate electricity, cool equipment, manage heat and sustain industrial processes.

This coupling is not theoretical. The International Energy Agency estimates that water supply and wastewater treatment account for roughly 4% of global electricity consumption. Inside industrial facilities, water-related energy use is embedded across pumps, cooling systems, blowdown, thermal processes and disposal logistics. When water systems are inefficient, energy systems absorb the penalty and vice versa.

Modern industrialization amplifies this coupling. Higher purity water requirements, continuous operations, electrification, tighter uptime tolerances and rising thermal management demands all increase sensitivity to water–energy performance.

Yet many industrial sites still treat water infrastructure as a static utility rather than a dynamic system. The result is a hidden cost stack. Excess pumping. Overdesigned treatment trains. Conservative recovery rates. Energy-intensive disposal of concentrated waste streams.

These inefficiencies are increasingly incompatible with today’s cost pressures, climate realities and community expectations.

One of the clearest illustrations is water that is treated, pumped and paid for, but never delivers value. Danfoss estimates global non-revenue water at roughly 126 billion cubic meters annually, representing about $39 billion in losses. While the term is usually applied to municipal systems, the same logic applies inside industrial operations. Cooling tower blowdown. Low-recovery reverse osmosis. Once-through water use. Discharge strategies that externalize energy and cost.

Every cubic meter of wasted water carries embedded energy from extraction through treatment and disposal.

Historically, water stress triggered a search for a new supply. Build another intake. Drill deeper. Desalinate.

The water–energy nexus reframes the problem. Cutting water demand cuts energy demand. Improving recovery reduces both withdrawals and downstream energy use. Across industrial and municipal systems, efficiency and reuse consistently deliver faster payback than new supply infrastructure, while reducing exposure to water scarcity and energy price volatility.

This is not a technology readiness issue. The tools already exist. The real constraint is integration and operating discipline.

Desalination is often cited as proof that water security inevitably drives higher energy demand. Energy use in the water sector is indeed expected to more than double over the next 25 years, largely due to expanded desalination capacity. By 2040, desalination could account for 20% of water-related electricity demand.

But real-world operations tell a more nuanced story. Singapore’s National Water Agency, PUB, is actively advancing low-energy desalination by deploying next-generation processes that integrate high-recovery membranes, advanced system design and digital optimization to materially reduce energy intensity at scale.

Advanced seawater reverse osmosis systems have already demonstrated energy consumption below the current benchmark of 3.5 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter. High-recovery solutions, such as Gradiant’s RO Infinity CFRO, push recovery well beyond traditional limits, sharply reducing intake volumes and the energy burden associated with concentrate disposal. The outcome is lower total energy per unit of usable water, not higher.

The broader lesson is clear. Water infrastructure does not have a fixed energy profile. Performance is determined by design choices, recovery strategy and how rigorously systems are operated and optimized over time.

The same applies to wastewater. Traditionally treated as a cost center, wastewater systems can sharply reduce net energy demand when optimized. The Marselisborg wastewater treatment plant in Denmark has repeatedly demonstrated net energy-positive operation, enabled by advanced control and digitalization.

For industrial operators, the implication is straightforward. High-recovery reuse reduces both intake energy and discharge energy. Digital control turns variable systems into predictable ones. Platforms like Gradiant’s SmartOps AI continuously optimize water and energy performance in real time, locking in efficiency gains and preventing regression as conditions change.

AI and cloud infrastructure have brought the water–energy nexus to the top of the agenda. Data centers concentrate massive electricity demand alongside significant cooling and water requirements. Nearly all electricity consumed ultimately becomes heat, creating opportunities for recovery and reuse. Increasingly, siting and permitting decisions hinge on integrated water and energy design, community impact and resilience.

This is not unique to data centers. It is a preview of where industrial strategy is heading more broadly.

The water–energy nexus reframes water from a compliance obligation into an operating system that shapes cost, resilience and growth. Leading industrial strategies share three traits. They treat water and energy metrics as coupled KPIs. They prioritize reuse, recovery and efficiency before adding new supply. They apply digital monitoring and control to sustain performance over time.

The advantage accrues to companies that internalize this coupling early. The water–energy nexus is a practical framework for managing industrial risk in an era of constrained resources.

In a more constrained world, industrial leaders will not win by chasing more water or more power. They will win by designing systems that waste neither, and by operating them as one.