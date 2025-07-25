Why This Can Be the Ideal Computer for a New Business Owner You might be surprised to hear it's a very specific type of Mac.

When you're running a business, you don't always need the newest, flashiest laptop. You need something reliable, portable, and budget-friendly. You might be surprised to learn the ideal candidate is actually a Mac.

This refurbished MacBook Air has an "A/B" rating, meaning it might have faint signs of use, but it still works great. The most noticeable sign that it's a refurb is the price, which just dropped to $199.97 from $999.

The right computer for a startup

This 13.3-inch MacBook Air is powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for managing documents, video calls, spreadsheets, browser-based tools, and light creative work. The 128GB solid-state drive helps everything load quickly and gives you space to store your files and assets.

The screen has a 1440×900 resolution, so you'll have a crisp view that's easy on the eyes during long work sessions. It also includes Intel HD Graphics 6000 for smooth visuals in presentations and virtual meetings. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth keep you connected to networks and devices with minimal setup.

Where it really shines for business owners on the go is battery life. With up to 12 hours on a single charge, you can work from anywhere without constantly hunting for an outlet. Weighing less than 3 pounds, it's easy to take with you.

If you want to invest in a quality computer without blowing through your tech budget, this is your chance.

Get an Apple MacBook Air on sale for $199.97.

