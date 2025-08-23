Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business today isn't just about keeping up — it's about pulling ahead. The leaders who win are the ones who can make smart decisions faster, create sharper content quicker, and adapt before their competition even knows what's happening. That's exactly how 1min.AI can help — and through September 7, you can lock in lifetime access for just $79.97 (MSRP: $540).

This all-in-one AI platform gives you the tools to turn ideas into action in under a minute. Need a blog post, a pitch deck image, a product video, or even a summarized market report? 1min.AI handles it — pulling from a lineup of powerhouse AI models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and more) to deliver professional-grade work at speed.

Here's what business leaders get:

Smarter content: Articles, ads, and copy tailored to your brand voice.

Articles, ads, and copy tailored to your brand voice. AI design tools: Generate, edit, and optimize images in seconds.

Generate, edit, and optimize images in seconds. Media made easy: Text-to-speech, video editing, and audio translation without outsourcing.

Text-to-speech, video editing, and audio translation without outsourcing. Data at your fingertips: Chat with PDFs, run keyword research, or analyze documents instantly.

Think of it as your all-in-one competitive edge — no subscriptions, no recurring costs, just lifetime access to a toolkit that keeps improving every week. For a one-time payment of $79.97, it's one of those rare business decisions that's a total no-brainer.

Get lifetime access to 1min.AI's Advanced Business Plan for just $79.97 (MSRP: $540) through September 7.

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.