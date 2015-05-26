10 Ways You Can Be More Like Richard Branson

No matter what age, entrepreneurs can think they know everything and have enough bandwidth to do it all. But entrepreneurs are human, with human limitations. Sometimes it's best to turn to people who know you and people you can trust for advice or assistance.

At age 19, Branson started a mail-order record business but never asked anyone for advice on how to carry out a business plan. Then he made a poor decision: smuggling records through customs to avoid paying taxes. Caught by British customs officials, he was bailed out of jail by his mother, who later became one of his most trusted business mentors.

"Thinking back to 1969, my mother's common-sense advice would have been just the thing I needed to hear," Branson says.

Related: Richard Branson on Asking for Help

