Project Grow

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
Image credit: southafrica.net
Nelson Mandela
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid trailblazer and former president of South Africa, was born on July 18, 1918. Mandela, who died on Dec. 5, 2013, is considered one of the world's greatest leaders.

After 27 years of imprisonment under South Africa's apartheid government, Mandela became the country's first black president in its first multi-racial elections in 1994. He championed peace, forgiveness and racial unity. He served a five-year term through 1999 and then devoted himself to charity work.

Click through the slides to read some of his most inspirational quotes.

Start Slideshow
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Courage

On Courage
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Resilience

On Resilience
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Leadership

On Leadership
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Growth

On Growth
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Success

On Success
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Character

On Character
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Legacy Building

On Legacy Building
Next Slide
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On Communication

On Communication
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
  • On Courage
  • On Resilience
  • On Leadership
  • On Growth
  • On Success
  • On Character
  • On Legacy Building
  • On Communication
 Next Slide