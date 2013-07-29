Finding The Logic Behind Marissa Mayer's Monster Acquisition Spree

July 29, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Marissa Mayer is on an insane acquisition spree as she tries to breathe life into Yahoo.

In this month alone, she's hoovered up four companies. Since she took over a year ago, she's bought 18 different companies, according to Wikipedia. (We checked Wikipedia against Yahoo's official Twitter feed which announced all the deals.)

Her old company, Google, was a prolific acquirer, which must have been an influence over her style.

We've assembled the companies here to try to make some sense of her scattershot approach to rebuilding Yahoo.

If you look closely, you can see a pattern.