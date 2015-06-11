10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome

June 11, 2015 6 min read

"The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me."

-- Ayn Rand, author of Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged.

Whether or not you're a fan of Ayn Rand, these words speak to the very core of an entrepreneur -- a person who creates something where there wasn't something before. It's about taking control and making things happen on your own.

It's about being awesome.

The business world provides examples of what it means to be an awesome entrepreneur. It's about creating something people need, assembling a kick-ass team and making money at it -- all while being your awesome self.

